International Transgender Day Of Visibility Observed In Odisha

As the world celebrated International Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, the community members of Odisha shared their thoughts and stories with writer Subhransu Panda, the author of the bestselling novel ITARA.

ITARA is based on the plight and struggle of the transgender community in Odisha.

In an event organised by publishing house Odia Media Private Limited, Panda said about the background of his novel and also read an excerpt from the book.

Several members of the transgender community shared their life journey and how did they come out of the stigma to establish themselves in society.

Social activist Mitali Mohanty also shed light on the journey of the transgender movement in Odisha.