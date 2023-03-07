International Women's Day 2023: Importance, Significance And This Year’s Theme

In a bid to mark the contribution of women in society, International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to address and eradicate the existing gender bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

The theme for International Women's Day 2023 is 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality'. This year's theme recognises and celebrates the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.

Significance of International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is marked in order to celebrate the women of the world who have been the constant victim of gender inequality and discrimination. Each year on March 8, the day is celebrated to fight gender biases and to bring attention to issues like gender equality, reproductive rights and abuse against women.

The day has its roots in the US socialist and labour movements of the early 20th century, particularly as women were fighting for better working conditions and the right to vote. Notably, United Nations (UN) started celebrating International Women’s Day in 1977.

#EmbraceEquity: IWD campaign theme for 2023

In efforts to create more opportunities for women around the world, the campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is #EmbraceEquity. The theme is kept in order to get the world talking about “why equal opportunities aren't enough”. The campaign theme has been built on the view that people start from different places, so true inclusion and belonging require equitable action.