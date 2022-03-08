International Women's Day: Girl Student Serves As Pondicherry Police Officer For The Day

Niveda, a 3rd-year student of Bharathidasan Government College, on behalf of the Pondicherry Police, is working as a police officer in Muthialpet today on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The NCC student was greeted by Muthialpet Police Inspector Karthikeyan and Assistant Inspector Sivaprakasam with a bouquet when she arrived at the Muthialpet Police Station in an NCC uniform. Following this, after inspecting the documents at the police station, she got into a police vehicle and helped give instructions to the Puducherry Muthialpet police station to fix the traffic congestion at major junctions.

International Women's Day: President Kovind confers Nari Shakti Puraskars on 29 women

On International Women's Day on Tuesday, March 8, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Nari Shakti Puraskars on 29 outstanding women for 2020 and 2021.

Twenty-eight awards - 14 each for 2020 and 2021 - were given to the women in recognition of their exceptional work towards women empowerment, especially the vulnerable and marginalised.

The Nari Shakti Puraskar is a Women and Child Development Ministry initiative to acknowledge the exceptional contributions made by individuals and institutions and to celebrate women as game-changers and catalysts of positive change in society.

Its recipients are from fields such as entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovation, social work, education and literature, linguistics, arts and crafts, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), disability rights, merchant navy and wildlife conservation.

The latest awardees include social entrepreneur Anita Gupta, organic farmer and tribal activist Ushaben Dineshbhai Vasava, innovator Nasira Akhter, Intel-India head Nivruti Rai, down syndrome-affected Kathak Dancer Saylee Nandkishor Agavane, first woman snake rescuer Vanita Jagdeo Borade and mathematician Neena Gupta.

Britannia to increase women workforce in Assam Plant to 65%

On account of International Women's Day, FMCG major Britannia Industries on Tuesday, March 8, announced that it is planning to increase the women workforce at its largest northeastern plant near Guwahati to 65% this year.

At the plant, located at Rampur in Kamrup district of Assam, the company currently employs 1,367 people through permanent and contract modes, of which 60% are women, Britannia Industries Regional Manufacturing Head (East) Kishor Vinayak Kulkarni said. Kulkarni, however, did not share any figure regarding the total number of employees the company is likely to have by the end of this year.