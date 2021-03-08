International Women's Day Special : Women Officers In Armed Forces Who Broke All Barriers

Over the last couple of years, Indian women have shattered the glass ceiling by joining the armed forces, Indian Army, Indian Navy, CRPF, and the Airforce en masse to serve the country. While the role of women in the armed forces was limited to the medical profession for many years, the Indian Armed forces have promoted women's might and passion, signalling a radical move towards gender partiality in one of the world's most male-dominated professions.

Women in the armed forces are breaking social barriers and creating new milestones. As we celebrate Women's Day, we bring you the achievements of glorious women in uniform. The number of women in the military has increased by almost threefold over the last six years. With more avenues opening up for them at a steady pace.

Indian Army

Army officer Anjali Prasad said, "I have put in eight years of service in the Army, and so far, I am enjoying this journey. The pride and honor you get in the uniform is something you enjoy every day. It is a proud moment for any woman."

There are over 9,000 women serving the Army, Navy, and the Airforce, with the trial services giving them more opportunities to boost career progression.

"Army facilitates both the professional and personal life requirements, so that is how we maintain both the lives," said another woman army officer.

Apart from the challenges, women in uniform break down their mantra to maintain work and family life balance.

Aditi Mishra, another army officer said, "I have been in this service for 12 years now, and it has been a wonderful experience. The support system which the Indian Army provides makes you strong and actually makes you a warrior for life."

READ | International Women's Day 2021: Best Wishes In English To All Wonder Women Around You

READ | International Women's Day: Free E-rickshaw Service For Women At Two Metro Stations In Ghaziabad

CRPF

A median contingent of 34 CRPF women personnel has been inducted into its specialized jungle warfare commando force, COBRA. These women warriors have been trained to be deployed in the jungles where they have to fight the enemies.

Indian Airforce

Republic also spoke to flight lieutenants Bhavna Kant and Mohana Singh, who, along with Avni Chaturvedi were inducted into the Indian Air Force as first women fighter pilots in 2016.

"I am in the fighter fleet of the Indian Air Force. Currently, I am posted on Bisons. No aspiration is small, and till the time you keep working towards your goal, there is nothing that can stop you. " said flight lieutenant Mohana Singh Jitarwal.

She added, "The challenges faced by a pilot has got nothing to do with the gender. Be it me or my male counterparts, we all face difficulties and issues. The training prepares us for all the possible situations and flying is very dynamic, so it prepares you for all the situations."

Flight lieutenant Bhavna Kant said, "It has been a really long journey, but it seems like it was just yesterday. It was just yesterday when I was watching a plane flying in the sky and today I am here flying it myself. It has been an amazing journey and a great feeling."

READ | Telangana Declares Special Casual Leave For All The Females Employees On Women's Day

READ | International Women's Day: 10 Women Centric Web Shows To Watch

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.