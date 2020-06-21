International Yoga Day 2020: People In J&K, Ladakh Practice Asanas At Home

The sixth edition of the International Yoga Day was more at home for people of Jammu and Kashmir like the rest of the world amid the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. People enthusiastically participated in the event while staying indoors.

With the theme 'Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family' a large number of participants performed yoga at their homes. Celebrating the day, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur performed several yoga asanas at Raj Niwas in Leh.

"Yoga is the most valuable gift of our ancient tradition," said Mathur. He ascribed great physical, mental, and spiritual benefits to yoga practice and exhorted to inculcate the habit of practicing yoga in our daily life. "Yoga enhances personal endurance and it can help in fighting pandemic like COVID-19,'' Mathur said. "Yoga can contribute towards social well-being and building peace," he added.

While in Jammu, Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, along with Dr. Smita Murmu, First Lady of the UT led the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga by practicing yoga at home as per the Common Yoga Protocol issued by the Ministry of AYUSH.

"Yoga maintains harmony between body and mind of practitioners and is useful in managing lifestyle disorders, mental stress and wellbeing, especially improving respiratory health & immunity during this ongoing situation," he said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta celebrated yoga day at his home with his family in Jammu. "This is our routine and today we are performing Yoga with family members & security officials. This is in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. The world has accepted yoga which is a crucial part of the Indian culture. This gives mental relaxation as well as physical strength," he told Republic Media Network.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kashmir unit also performed Yoga on International Day of Yoga in Srinagar. BJP State General Secretary (org) Ashok Koul said that it was not about the exercise, but to discover the sense of oneness within you, the world and nature.

"Yoga is above religion, caste, colour, gender, and region, it is above everything. Its origin was over 6000 years ago in India and aims to integrate the body and the mind," he said.

Along with crores of Indians, IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh was also seen performing exercise in the woods of Ramban district.

