International Yoga Day 2021 In Pics: How The World Is Celebrating 'India's Gift'

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind shared his greetings of the day over Twitter and quoted that yoga is one of India’s greatest gifts to the world.
International Day Of Yoga was observed in military stations across the nation. Glimpses of Yoga in the backdrop of famous Ghatoru Fort, Rajasthan.
As the world continues to battle the COVID pandemic, Yoga becomes more relevant than ever before as it addresses all aspects of human well-being. Visuals of soldiers performing Yoga at Srinagar.
Indian Navy personnel performed Yoga on INS Shardul that is heading back from the Persian Gulf as part of the Operation Samudra Setu II deployment.
Jaisalmer: BSF troops perform Yoga at Border Out Post in Rajasthan, on Indo-Pak border, on International Day Of Yoga
Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practising Yoga at the bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh (14000 feet) on International Day Of Yoga
Odisha: People practice aqua yoga in Bindusagar lake of Bhubaneswar on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021
Cricketer-politician Gautam Gambhir practised Yoga with his daughter to mark International Yoga Day. "Kids now are more excited about Yoga than we were at their age! Positive change," he tweeted.
On International Day Of Yoga, Maharashtra BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis practised Yoga at his official residence in Mumbai this morning.
Over 3,000 people participated in International Day Of Yoga Celebrations at Times Square in the US. This day-long event was themed 'Solstice'
The Ministry of External Affairs shared glimpses of International Yoga Day celebrations in Spain.
The Ministry of External Affairs also shared glimpses of International Yoga Day celebrations in Japan.
The International Day of Yoga was celebrated with enthusiasm at Athletic Centre in Budapest. Large number of yoga practitioners joined the event held in Margaret Island.
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari participated in the ‘Yoga An Indian Heritage’ Campaign at Nagpur.
BJP National President JP Nadda practiced yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day. "Yoga is a priceless heritage given by India to the world," he said.
On the occasion of Yoga Day, Union Minister Piyush Yogal pledged to make Yoga a part of our life, and make society aware of its benefits
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu practised Yoga with his wife on International Yoga Day. He encouraged everyone to brighten their lives physically, mentally & spiritually by practising Yoga every day.
Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur practised Yoga on June 21, describing it as a journey from I to Us which acts as a synergy between mind, body and intellect.
On the occasion of International Day Of Yoga, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar practised Yoga at his Delhi residence. He urged everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily routine.
Yoga camps were organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day in all Army formations & units of Northern Command across J&K and Ladakh including “Siachen Glacier”, the highest battlefield.
All ranks & families attended the Yoga camps with great enthusiasm. A number of Aasanas, Pranayam, Dhyan were practised and their benefits towards health were shared by qualified Yoga instructors.
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had a 'refreshing' Yoga session on the important occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day