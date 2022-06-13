International Yoga Day: 75 Union Mins To Perform Yoga At 75 Historical, Cultural Locations

A total of 75 Central Government ministers will perform Yoga at 75 historical and cultural locations across the country on International Yoga Day, that is celebrated on June 21 every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will practise Yoga at Mysore Palace in Karnataka on June 21, while 75 members of his cabinet will perform yoga in 75 historical and cultural places around the country.

Sources claimed, "As many as 75 ministers have been designated to participate in the Yoga programs at 75 historical and cultural places to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that is being celebrated across the country."

At the famous Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar temple complex in Nashik, Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in Yoga Programs, while Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present at a Yoga Program in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on International Yoga Day.

S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, will practise yoga at the Lotus Temple in Delhi. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will practise Yoga at Nagpur's Zero Mile Stone. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will practise yoga at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will practise yoga at Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh, while Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will participate in a Yoga program at Nalagarh Palace in his home state Himachal Pradesh.

Union Minister Smriti Irani will practise yoga at the Lucknow Residency, and Union Minister Bhupendar Yadav will take part in a yoga programme at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be doing Yoga in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, while Minister Arjun Munda will be doing Yoga in the capital of Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will practise yoga at Mumbai's Marine Drive neighbourhood. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will practise yoga at Hampi's Group of Monuments. Narayan Rane, will practise yoga at the Pune Metro Station in Pune, Maharashtra.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will do Yoga at the Fatehpur Sikri Fort in Uttar Pradesh, while Union Minister Virendra Kumar will do Yoga in Madhya Pradesh's Amarkantak, the source of the Narmada River. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will practise yoga at Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh and Union Minister Giriraj Singh will practise yoga at at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Union Minister RK Singh will practise yoga in Bihar's famed Nalanda Mahavihara, while Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will practise yoga in Gujarat's iconic Sardar Patel's Unity Statue in Kevadiya.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will perform yoga at the famous Sam Sand Dunes in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, while Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will practise yoga at the Anand Sagar Lake site in Telangana. Union Minister RCP Singh will practise Yoga at Gaya's famous Mahabodhi Temple and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will peform Yoga at Puri's famous Konark Sun Temple complex in Odisha.

Union Minister Purushottam Rupala will practise yoga at Dholavira, a well-known historical Harappan civilisation site in Gujarat's Kutch district. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will practise yoga at the Red Fort in Delhi.

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 to recognise the advantages of the ancient Indian practise of Yoga.

