Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev Performs Yogasanas On International Yoga Day

Commemorating International Yoga Day, Baba Ramdev performed yoga in Patanjali Peeth in Haridwar on Sunday. The yoga guru performed some yoga postures to educate people about the various nuances of the discipline which originated in ancient India.

People across the globe took out their yoga mats and performed yoga on Sunday for a healthy lifestyle and holistic life. Several political leaders, sports personalities and international leaders also urged people to perform yoga on a consistent basis for a healthy lifestyle. However, as the world is ridden with Coronavirus, mass gatherings have been cancelled to prevent the spread of the virus and people are performing yoga from their homes. Just like every other activity, yoga is also going digital in the wake of COVID-19.

On the auspicious occasion, PM Modi also addressed the citizens on the ocassion at 6.30 AM. During his address, he remarked that usually yoga day is about public events but this year, 'it goes indoors'' this year due to the COVID-19 situation.

