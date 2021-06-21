International Yoga Day: Harsh Vardhan Says 'relevance Of Yoga Increased During Pandemic'

On 7th International Yoga Day, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan opined that yoga and exercising are equally necessary like masks, COVID-19 vaccine, and social distancing. He added that the relevance of yoga has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Health Minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given an important message on International Yoga Day—how Yoga has holistic benefits and how the world had a newfound respect for the tradition post the COVID-19 pandemic. Stressing on the importance of Yoga, Harsh Vardhan asserted that it is an important part of our lives.

Relevance of Yoga has increased during #COVID19. Yoga has helped us to maintain our physical & mental health. We should make Yoga or other physical activities a part of our daily life. These will help us to increase our immunity against coronavirus: Union Health Min Harsh Vardhan pic.twitter.com/WXJydqoDVc — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on International Yoga Day

"The 21st of June every year is to remind you that yoga should be important in our lives. Not just for one day, but yoga should become an important part of our lives," said Harsh Vardhan

The Health Minister asserted that people may choose to do any kind of exercise like going to the gym, walking, running, or cycling. He said that yoga ensures the satisfaction of the body, mind, and soul, therefore, making it an important part of our lives.

Harsh Vardhan on vaccination

The Union Health Minister briefly spoke about the vaccination drive that will begin on Monday. He informed that people above 18 years of age will be provided vaccines. Harsh Vardhan stated that the vaccines which will be available across thousands of health centres, will be provided for free in several states.

"The availability of vaccine doses will keep increasing as manufacturers in India with the help of the Centre ensure more doses. More people will be provided with vaccines. We should encourage more and more people to take the vaccines. The vaccines can be our biggest shield against COVID-19," said Harsh Vardhan.

The Health Minister concluded his speech by urging people to get vaccinated and make yoga an important part of lives. He also urged people to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 norms like using face masks, washing hands and ensuring social distancing and avoiding mass gatherings.

International Yoga Day 2021

The theme for the seventh International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for wellness'. The Ayush Ministry, which is the nodal ministry for International Day of Yoga (IDY), in a statement has said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent restrictions on congregational activities, the lead event of the day will be a televised programme with Prime Minister Modi's address being the highlight.