International Yoga Day | ITBP Personnel Brave Sub-zero Temperatures To Perform Yoga

Braving sub-zero temperatures, personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITPB) took part in yoga activities on the International Yoga Day on Sunday. The brave soldiers are seen practicing various asanas as they maintained perfect social distance. The International Yoga Day 2020 is themed around 'yoga at home, yoga with family' as PM Modi emphasized on the need to stay away from social gatherings while practicing yoga to reap the benefits in the times of a pandemic. People from around the world took part in performing yoga on the eve of International Yoga Day.