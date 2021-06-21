International Yoga Day: PM Modi Highlights Importance Of Yoga Amid COVID, Cites Benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the International Yoga Day 2021, where he stressed on the holistic benefits of Yoga and how the world had a newfound respect for the tradition post the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the 1.5 years of COVID pandemic, several countries including India have faced troubled times. People have more enthusiasm about yoga in the last year or so. When the invisible virus invaded the world, no nation was ready for it in physical or mental terms. In such hard times, yoga became a means of power for them," said PM Modi.

"When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they've made Yoga a shield for protection against the virus. They've used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients. Today, in hospitals, we see so many images of doctors teaching yoga to others," he added.

PM Modi also revealed that with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical science had come to pay great respect to immunity, and Yoga was an important means of achieving that. "In Coronavirus times, studies have realized the benefits and positive effects of Yoga on our immunity system, Before the start of online classes, children are made to do yoga for a few minutes. This helps together our children in the fight against COVID-19. Yoga gives us health, strength, and long life," he added.

PM Modi also quoted Tamil saint Sri Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021 talking about how it was important to go to the root of a disease before finding its treatment. He also detailed the emphasis that Yoga places on mental health saying that it helps strengthen our thought process so that the negativity of the world can not break us.

"Yoga takes us from stress to strength, negativity to creativity. We have infinite solutions within ourselves, we are the biggest source of energy in the universe. Yoga is a proven way to experience a relation of oneness. This is now finding global acceptance. ," said PM Modi.

PM Modi launches M-Yoga app

In another important announcement on the occasion of 7th Yoga Day, PM Modi stated that India had partnered with the United Nations and World Health Organisation (WHO) to launch an app to help Yoga reach the masses across the globe.

"When India proposed International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, it was the spirit behind it to make this yoga science accessible to the whole world. Today, India has taken another important step in this direction along with UN, WHO. Now there will be M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us in our 'One World, One Health' motto," said the PM.