International Yoga Day: President Kovind Avers 'Yoga One Of India’s Great Gifts To World'

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind shared his greetings of the day over Twitter and quoted that yoga is one of India’s great gifts to the world, especially helpful during COVID-19.

#InternationalDayOfYoga greetings! Our ancient seers’ vision of bringing mind-body together to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia. One of India’s great gifts to the world, it can be especially helpful during Covid-19. #BeWithYogaBeAtHome pic.twitter.com/pO91fOnBxE — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2021

Last year, President Kovind had emphasised the benefits of practising Yoga amid stress and strife as it can help keep the body fit and serene, especially during the COVID pandemic.

International Yoga Day 2021

For the second consecutive year, International Yoga Day is being celebrated digitally due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme this year is 'Yoga for wellness'. According to United Nations, this year's theme is relevant "for our times in a society still recovering from the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic". It also said that yoga can help people deal with crises such as depression and anxiety by boosting both physical and mental health.

The day will be observed in nearly 190 countries. The ministry of culture will organise a special drive named 'Yoga An Indian Heritage' at 75 cultural heritage locations on Monday. In an official statement, the Ministry informed that the drive is a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign, and will witness active participation of all the bodies of the ministry.

The Ayush ministry has identified 25 Fit India Yoga Centres ahead of International Yoga Day.

On June 21, India Post will issue a special cancellation stamp on all mail booked to capture the essence of International Yoga Day. The special pictorial cancellation stamp will be an inked marking or impression with a graphical design with International Day of Yoga 2021 written in both Hindi and English.

PM Modi's proposed idea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who proposed the concept on September 27, 2014, during his speech at the UN General Assembly was finally considered and on December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’.

The observation of International Yoga Day is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. As part of International Yoga Day, millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement observation every year.

(Image credit: AP)