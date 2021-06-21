International Yoga Day: Sports Min Kiren Rijiju Highlights Importance Of Ayush Ministry

As India celebrates the seventh World Yoga Day on Monday, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed the people. Rijiju stated that International Yoga Day 2021 is being celebrated at a juncture when India and the world are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sports Minister informed that the theme for this year has been decided as 'Yoga for wellness'. Rijiju further added that the Ministry of Ayush plays an important role in raising the profile of yoga across the country.

'Ayush Ministry has played a pivotal role in the spread of yoga': Kiren Rijiju

"The Ministry of Ayush plays a pivotal role to raise the profile of yoga and strives to make it accessible in every village and every home," Rijiju added.

Kiren Rijiju further added that the ministry has also launched many digital tools, free yoga resources, training sessions and certification drives. According to Rijiju, the Ayush Ministry has also partnered with other ministries, organisations, educational institutions, local communities and experts to disseminate the message and practice of yoga. In addition, the Ayush Ministry has also collaborated with private sector bodies and associations are also being fused to increase the spread of yoga, said Rijiju.

"I would like to thank and congratulate everyone today on this landmark occasion by compliments also to numerous organisations and people who have worked hard to make this observation a grand success. I wish you all great health and a happy international day of yoga." Rijiju added

International Yoga Day 2021

The theme for the seventh International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for wellness'. The Ayush Ministry, which is the nodal ministry for International Day of Yoga (IDY), in a statement has said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent restrictions on congregational activities, the lead event of the day will be a televised programme with Prime Minister Modi's address being the highlight.

With PTI Inputs