Internet Services Restored In Violence-hit Manipur

Mobile internet services were fully restored in the violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur from Saturday, September 23, nearly three months after the government imposed a shutdown in the wake of ethnic violence that erupted in the state on May 3. The development came in view of the improving situation in the northeastern state, Chief Minister Biren Singh said.

"I want to inform the people of Manipur that the state government imposed a ban on the internet to check the spread of fake news, propaganda and hate speech. From today onwards, internet services will be resumed for the public," the Chief Minister said.

In addition to this, Singh also called for the cancellation of the free movement regime that allows people residing close to both sides of the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km deep into each other's territory without any document.

He said the government will continue to deal with the influx of "illegal immigrants" and stressed the need for fencing the India-Myanmar border. “The Union Home Ministry has taken steps to fence 60 km of the international border in Manipur,” Singh added.

Internet services suspended in Manipur

The internet services were suspended in Manipur in view of the ethnic violence in the northeastern state to prevent the spread of disinformation and false rumours on social media.

Notably, the shutdown which began in the districts of Churachandpur and Pherzawl on April 28, was extended to the entire state on May 3, the day when the violence broke out. The government since then extended the ban on the internet services multiple times.

(With inputs from PTI)