Internet Supports Vaishnaw Amid Oppn's Step Down Call; His Pics From Crash Site Go Viral

With the demand for Vaishnaw's resignation growing among the opposition parties, the minister's photos of sitting on the crash site is going viral.

Mahima Joshi
Odisha train crash

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stayed at the crash site in Balasore | Image: Twitter


Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Railway Minister and former IAS officer, on Sunday denied the role of the ‘Kavach’ security system in the tragic three-train collision in Odisha’s Balasore and revealed that the accident took place due to a change in electronic interlocking, a system that prevents conflicting train movements and eliminates human errors as far as possible.

With the demand for Vaishnaw's resignation growing among the opposition parties, his pictures of sitting on the crash site on Saturday night is going viral on social media platforms. Vaishnaw is closely monitoring the situation and was in Balasore to take stock of the accident site. 

In the pictures going viral on social media, the Railway Minister was seen sitting with officials at night as he was also overseeing the restoration of the tracks on the accident site. In another picture shared by internet users, Vaishnaw was seen going under the train coach which was severely destroyed due to the massive three-way collision. 

Meanwhile, many social media users also slammed Mamata Banerjee for blaming Vaishnaw for the Balasore train accident and demanding his resignation from the post of Railway Minister. In fact, Banerjee and Vaishnaw were also caught on camera having a disagreement over the death toll on Saturday. The video of the same is surfacing on the internet. 

Internet supports Vaishnaw 

Meanwhile, several internet users were seen appreciating the Railway Minister for handling his responsibilities during the time of crisis. Vivek Agnihotri, Director of The Kashmir Files, also took to Twitter and slammed the opposition parties for politicising the tragedy. Sharing a video of Vaishnaw, Agnihotri tweeted, “This is the first time I have seen such a hands-on railway minister like Ashwni Vaishnaw. Only inhumans can politicise a tragedy like this.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Ashwini Vaishnaw’s efforts and slammed the opposition parties for demanding his resignation: 

