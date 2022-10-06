INTERPOL Hails India's Contributions; Assures Support In Extraditing Indian Fugitives

The International Criminal Police Organisation, or INTERPOL, will complete 100 years in 2024 as it was established in 1924 "to make the world a safer place". But for India, the organisation holds special significance as New Delhi will host the 90th INTERPOL General Assembly between October 18 and 22. Ahead of the big event, the intergovernmental organisation's Secretary General Jürgen Stock spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and reflected on India's contributions.

INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock speaks on India's role

Calling India "one of the most active and engaged member", the INTERPOL Secretary General listed instances of high-level cooperation between the two sides. "Through the Central Bureau of Investigation, we see extremely high levels of cooperation in combating all crime types. A recent example is the successful Operation Garuda, which resulted in the seizure of large amounts of drugs and a significant number of arrests," Stock said.

Operation Garud mentioned by Stock here was launched by the CBI on September 29 under which the Central agency conducted country-wide anti-drug raids. According to sources, CBI seized 5 kg of Heroin, 33 kg of Ganja, 3.2 kg of Charas, roughly 106 kg of Tramadol and over 1.30 kg of mephedrone from the raids and made 175 arrests.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE ON REPUBLIC



India is one of our most active and engaged member countries. Through the CBI, we see extremely high levels of cooperation in combating all crime types: INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock https://t.co/156JIxKGM6 pic.twitter.com/LwjieBIhBi — Republic (@republic) October 6, 2022

"What is equally important is that these operations identify further links between organised crime groups, which will no doubt result in more arrests and seizures in the future. And, I was delighted when earlier this year India became the 68th country to connect to our International Child Sexual Exploitation database," the INTERPOL Secy General stated.

"This is another demonstration of India’s strong commitment to global law enforcement cooperation and their efforts to protect the most vulnerable members of society. These are just two examples of the kind of leadership in law enforcement shown by India and why New Delhi is the ideal location to bring together police chiefs from around the world for our General Assembly," he added.

When asked what INTERPOL can do to improve its cooperation with India and extradite the Indian fugitives sheltered in other countries, Stock said that INTERPOL's cooperation with India is already extremely strong. "What is important to remember with fugitive investigations is these individuals are actively trying to avoid arrests. This means fugitives deliberately try to travel to countries which have no extradition treaty with India or use their illicit gains to hide," Stock stated. "The tracing, seizure and confiscation of criminal assets should be a priority for all countries and INTERPOL stands ready to provide any and all necessities," the INTERPOL Secretary General assured.

Image: Republic World