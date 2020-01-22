Interpol Issues Blue Corner Notice Against Nithyananda: Here's What It Means

The Interpol after a long delay issued a blue-corner notice against self-styled godman Nithyananda on the request of Gujarat Police. Interpol has asked for help to locate Nithyananda who fled India last year amid allegations of rape and sexual abuse. A blue-corner notice would essentially entail -- to locate, identify or get information on an accused. The member countries of Interpol will have to collect additional information about the person's identity, location or activities to the international police.

Nithyananda has been seen in videos making bizarre claims in sermons from undisclosed locations. Last month, Ecuador denied the presence of Nithyananda and said it had rejected his request for asylum. The Embassy of Ecuador also suggested he had left the country for Haiti. According to certain reports, he allegedly created a Hindu nation, Kailaasa, with its flag and political setup, on an island near Ecuador.

READ | Nithyananda likely in Jamaica, 'accidental death' of counterpart raises questions

Nithyananda's location continues to remain unknown

The self-styled godman has been charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram. Not just Gujarat Police, Karnataka police have also been investigating a sexual assault case registered against him. Gujarat Police has been carrying out a probe for the last few months. As per sources, when the police had raided the Ahmedabad ashram, they had found out that at least two minors aged 8 to 10 years old had been crying and talking to the ashram officials pleading them to be sent back to their houses. But they were kept forcefully.

Allegations have been leveled against the ashram office-bearers. The main complainant in the case has alleged that Nithyananda has abducted his daughters. According to the police, while there were 39 people in the ashram, only half of them were adults. 63 items including many iPads were recovered and the forensic laboratory officials have been asked to find out about the correspondence between the ashram officials. As proxy servers were used by the allegedly kidnapped girls to post videos, their location is being ascertained.

What is not known at this point is the current location of Nithyananda. While he remains active on social media, agencies in India maintain that they are trying to ascertain his location.

READ | Nithyananda probe picks up speed, police hopeful of girls appearing by next HC hearing

READ | MEA on Nithyananda: 'Setting up a website is very different from creating a nation'