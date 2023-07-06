Interpol Issues Red Notice Against Foreign-based Associates Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

In a move to bust dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s terror nexus, the Interpol has issued a red corner notice against the jailed gangster’s two aides Vikramjit Singh alias Vikram Brar and Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. While Vikranjit is hiding in Dubai, Kapil Sangwan is based in the United Kingdom (UK).

Coordinating with Indian investigative agencies, the Interpol is now tightening the noose around Bishnoi’s associates. Once the Interpol issues notice, it is mandatory for member nations to detain the fugitive and inform the member nations.

Significantly, the probe by several investigative agencies against Lawrence Bishnoi has revealed that he along with his associates have established contacts with Khalistani radicals and Pakistan’s intelligence agency the ISI, which has been arming and providing financial help to anti-India terror groups. Investigations have also revealed that the Davinder Bambiha gang is also involved in anti-India activities.

What is a Red Corner Notice?

A Red Corner Notice or Red Notice (RN) alerts police forces across the world about fugitives who are wanted internationally. Red Notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

Previously, Kapil Sangwan was one of the gangsters against whom a Red Corner Notice had been issued. Having begun his criminal activities from the alleys of Najafgarh in South West Delhi, Sangwan today is one of the foremost gangsters whose name comes up regularly as far as extortion calls in the National Capital Region is concerned. While Sangwan is reportedly operating from the UK, several of his associates carry out his orders and indulge in criminal activities in Delhi-NCR.

The organised crimes are being carried out in the Delhi-NCR and adjoining states like Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Off late, Sangwan alias Nandu has been able to dominate the crime scene of the National capital as he heads a huge gang.

Nandu’s gang is being aided by many small gangsters. According to Delhi Police, there are close to eight gangs that are helping the Sangwan-led group in carrying out activities that range from extortion to burglaries and even murder.