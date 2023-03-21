Interpol Issues Statement After Removal Of Mehul Choksi's Name From Its Wanted List

After the removal of the Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, wanted in an alleged Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, Interpol denied commenting on the matter as it believes that the organisation doesn't comment on specific cases.

While commenting on the removal of Mehul Choksi's name from the Red Corner Notice list, Interpol stated, "The Organization does not comment on specific cases, investigations or individuals, we advise you to contact the relevant national authorities."

Interpol decided to remove Choksi's name based on his plea filed by a Lyon-headquartered agency. According to reports, Interpol issued Red Notice against Choksi in 2018, after he fled from India in fear of being caught in the PNB scam. The Red Notice is the highest form of security alert that is issued by Interpol to 195 member countries. The security alert is escalated to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and arrest the person absconding from the home country.

Big setback for the Indian probe agency?

The removal of Choksi's name from the RCN is also being said as a major setback for CBI as it was eyeing to get hold of Choksi for a very long. When he arrived in Dominica in May 2021, where he was detained for illegal entry, a team of officials, led by CBI DIG Sharda Raut, rushed to Dominica to catch fugitive Choksi.

However, the team of Indian officials led by CBI DIG Sharda Raut had to return with empty hands as Choksi's lawyers moved with unprecedented agility to file a habeas corpus petition before the Dominica High Court which was admitted for hearing.

On removal of his name from the Red Corner Notice (RCN), the CBI asked the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) for the restoration of the Red Notice against Mehul Choksi. The CBI, in its official statement, went on to mention that India's request to extradite Choksi remains unaffected and will continue under ‘active consideration’.

“In 2018, wanted criminal Mehul Chinubhai Choksi approached Commission for Control of Interpol’s Files (CCF) requesting non-publication of a Red Notice. CCF had studied his request and consulted CBI. CCF dismissed the representation of Mehul Chinubhai Choksi and Interpol published a Red Notice,” the CBI added.

