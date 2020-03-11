Interstate Border Dispute: Assam-Meghalaya Taking Measures, Minister Tells House

Interstate border dispute in the Northeast is a common issue, but at the same time, it is also an issue of grave concern. Assam shares interstate borders with Meghalaya, Arunachal, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland.

Barring Sikkim, the State shares its border with all the six states of the region. Interestingly, Assam has a border dispute with all the States. Recently, the border dispute between Meghalaya and Assam took a bad shape, as both the States deployed State police and paramilitary forces in a disputed area in Lampi, claimed by both the States.

Zero hour question

Replying to a Zero Hour question of the ongoing Budget Session of the State Assembly, Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary admitted to the standoff between both the States in Lampi and said that measures are being taken to sort out the issues. The Minister also said that a meeting of the Deputy Commissioners of West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya and Kamrup district of Assam was called, but due to the law and order situation in Meghalaya, the same was called off and had been rescheduled to March 13.

It may be mentioned that on February 19, officials of the Kamrup district administration of Assam went to Lampi to survey for construction of a Border Outpost (BOP), however, they were stopped by the district administration of West Khasi Hills and residents of Meghalaya, who claimed that the area falls in Meghalaya. Later, when the Kamrup district administration showed the map of the area, it was 'established' that the area comes under Assam. They were then allowed to carry out the survey.

Meanwhile, a report by the Superintendent of Police (Border), Assam suggests that even though the local people of Meghalaya, moved back, a DSP rank officer along with 23 armed policemen are camping at Umali Presbyterian LP School (an area Assam has been claiming as its own). The Minister on Wednesday, also informed the House that measures are being taken and Assam Police have been patrolling the area. He also said that the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup has already asked the Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills to vacate the area.

