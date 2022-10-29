Int'l Youth Summit Marks 75yrs Of Independence; Delegates From 11 Countries In Attendance

The ILead Global Foundation organised an International Youth Summit on Multilateralism and Youth on Friday, October 28, at The Claridges, New Delhi. The summit namely “Celebrating New India” was organised to celebrate the 75th year of Indian independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Delegates from 11 countries participated in the summit.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri launched the flagship leadership program by ILead Global Foundation and KAS “The Leaders for Inclusive and Progressive Change”. He also presented his views on the topic “Is Green Hydrogen the Answer to the World’s Energy Needs?”.

Union Minister Puri stated, "The need for addressing environmental concerns has been an integral part of govt policy. From announcing an International Solar Alliance in 2015 to the Panch Amrit strategy in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out a roadmap for India’s energy transition from the day he assumed office."

The event was also attended by Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt wherein he spoke on “India, the Cultural Center of the World”, talked about India’s cultural and historical lineage, and emphasized how India propagates the concept of the whole world as a family. A visit to the Prime Ministers’ Museum was organised for the foreign delegates to portray the political and cultural heritage of India post-independence.

An interactive session was organised for the delegates with BJP MP Tejaswi Surya on the topic “India@75” wherein he talked about how India’s role in the “Asian Century” is evolving and expanding. He also emphasized on India’s evolving relationship with new geographies and its engagements with new domains of global governance.

In the first session, Baijyant Jay Panda, Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janta Party, addressed the summit on “Multilateralism and Youth” as a keynote speaker for the first session. He emphasized on India’s present role in the global order and stated that India has gone from diffident to confident.

He also mentioned that the youth will play a very big role in the modern approach towards multilateralism. In the first panel discussion on “Global Challenges: The War Within and Without” the panellists discussed the various global challenges prevailing in the world from climate change to terrorism including cyber terrorism. In the second session, the discussion ranged from the global pandemic to how India supported the world in getting out of the pandemic. India’s response to the global pandemic was wide enough to cover the largest vaccination drive in the world by India.