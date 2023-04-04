Invented Names Will Not Alter Reality: MEA On China Renaming 11 Places In Arunachal

In a stern response, India retaliated to China's intensified provocation to emphasise its claim over the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. This comes in connection with China's Ministry of Civil Affairs which released the standardised names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, which it referred to as "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet."

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi outrightly rejected China's attempt and asserted that Arunachal Pradesh will always be an integral part of India.

In response to media queries, Arindam Bagchi said shared the statement which said, "We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality.”



On Sunday, the Chinese ministry announced the names of 11 places and also gave precise coordinates, including two residential areas, five mountain peaks, two rivers and two other areas. China's Ministry of Civil Affairs also listed the category of places' names and their subordinate administrative districts, as per the news report.

Third attempt by China to alter names

According to reports, this is the third batch of standardised geographical names for Arunachal Pradesh that has been issued by the China's Civil Affairs Ministry. The first attempt to rename names was made in 2017, followed by the second attempt in 2021. however, India has dismissed the move of China to rename the places in Arunachal Pradesh, by mentioning that the state has always been and will always be an integral part of India.

In response to reports of renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China, the Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said, "We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality.”

Congress politices issue, targets Centre

Congress has now jumped into the row and taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The grand old party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, in an attempt to politicise the India-China border issue, mentioned that after Galwan clashes, the country is facing the consequences of PM Modi giving a clean chit to China. He tweeted and shared three instances when China attempted to rename the areas in Arunachal Pradesh.