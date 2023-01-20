Investigation Underway In IED Recovery Case In Rajouri

Security agencies have launched a probe into the recovery of an IED in Rajouri town early this week and issued an advisory to the general public asking them to remain vigilant.

Official sources said on Friday that teams of different intelligence agencies visited the site in Kheora area of Rajouri town, where an IED was recovered and defused on Tuesday evening.

Investigation into the matter has started and different aspects are being looked into, they said.

Additional SP, Rajouri, Vivek Shekhar Sharma said, "We have advised people especially shopkeepers and street vendors to stay extra cautious and to inform the police control room in case they see any suspicious object."

