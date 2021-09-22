In what appears to be a major narco-terror nexus involving the smuggling of 2,988.21kg heroin from Afghanistan to multiple Indian states, there are more hidden details to the case than what meets the eye. The massive drug racket refers to the seizure of heroin worth Rs 15,000 crore from two containers at Gujarat's Mundra port that were shipped from the Bandar Abbas Port in Iran.

The heavy amount of heroin was meant to be transported to Delhi first, followed by other states, including Punjab. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) which is investigating the case has conducted searches in several other cities like Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Gandhidham, and Mandvi.

The drugs were being brought in under the garb of talcum powder and talcum stones by a firm called 'Arshi trading company' located in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The firm's owner Vaishali is being interrogated by the Directorate of Revenue and Intelligence (DRI) in Mundra. Through her contacts, a link to the national capital was discovered where two Afghani nationals were detained and brought to Gujarat for questioning.

Gujarat drug case: Shipping firm traced to Delhi

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that 'Sarvim exports' is one of the shipping firms associated with Arshi Trading company that was transporting the drug consignment. However, upon investigation, it was found that Sarvim exports could have used a bogus address for shipping the consignment. This is because the office Sarvim exports does not exist at the registered address - Derawal Nagar, New Delhi.

When Republic Media Network's investigative team visited the Derawal Nagar marketing complex on Wednesday to enquire about the office of Sarvim exports, locals in the neighbourhood denied any existence of the establishment.

The address of the shipping company's office could not be verified by people in and around the premises of the marketing complex. They all directed the team to alternate shipping companies that were unrelated to Sarvim exports. The new details into the 21,000-crore drugs haul case, indicate that the consignment was part of a major conspiracy to smuggle narcotics in India from Afghanistan - a country that is a global supplier for heroin.

The shipment seized at the Gujarat port comprised two consignments, one of which carried 2,000 kilograms of heroin while the other had close to 988 kilograms of heroin - both originating from Afghanistan.

Image: Republic World