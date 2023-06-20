Investigators Rule Out Conspiracy In Satpura Bhawan Fire; ₹24 Crore Damage Caused

The investigation committee probing the fire at Satpura Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has ruled out conspiracy. The committee submitted its 287-page report to the state government after compiling three site inspections, 32 statements and reports from the state-level Forensic Science Lab in Sagar, the Chief Electricity Inspector and his investigation team, and two sub-committees of PWD formed for damage assessment. The report revealed that the fire resulted from a short circuit and caused Rs 24 crore worth of damage.

VIDEO | A major fire broke out at Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal. Efforts are underway to douse off the blaze. The building houses several state government offices. pic.twitter.com/Y6ZIhEvWIA June 12, 2023

3 things you need to know

The fire broke out on the third floor of the Satpura Bhawan at around 3:30 pm on June 12 and later reached the sixth floor.

Fire tenders and firefighters from the Army, Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL, Airports Authority of India, and BHEL doused the flames after 14 hours.

The Satpura Bhawan has offices of various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government and at least 12,000 files were destroyed in the fire.

No conspiracy behind the Satpura Bhawan fire

Investigators have found that the Satpura Bhawan fire had been caused by a short circuit and was not a case of sabotage in contrast to the claims made by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

After the fire was reported, Congress leader and former MP CM Kamal Nath questioned if the fire was an accident or deliberate and demanded an investigation by an independent agency. He even called the fire "an example of corruption."

AAP leader Akhand Pratap Singh, on the other hand, went a step further and claimed that the files were burned deliberately to hide corruption. "BJP and Congress have understood that if Kejriwal comes to power in MP, both of them will not be able to survive, so everything (files) has been burnt," he said during a press conference.

For carrying out the investigation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the formation of a committee of senior bureaucrats including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary (Urban Administration), Principal Secretary (PWD) and Additional Director General (Fire). The police said that the furniture and documents destroyed in the fire were in the departments of tribal welfare and health in the building.