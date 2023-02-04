Investors Summit Will Provide Platform For The People Of The State To Grow: UP CM Yogi

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, CM Yogi Adityanath predicted a massive BJP win in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he spoke on a myriad of topics like the UP investor summit, Ram Mandir, and the boycott Bollywood trend.

On being questioned about what the Global Uttar Pradesh Summit is and how it will impact the masses, CM Yogi said, "Every youth, every businessman, and every citizen of Uttar Pradesh are associated with the Global Investor Summit. Earlier in 2018, we conducted an investor summit where investors from across the country were invited. Most of the investors were from the NCR region, but for the first time we will get investment from across the globe. This will be conducted in all 75 districts of the state. When PM Modi inaugurates the summit on February 10, it will be held in all the districts simultaneously, providing a platform for all the investors and people of the state to grow. From Baliya to Bijnourz Khushinagar to Lalitpur, every district will witness investment."

He further claimed that the investment would outnumber the state's annual budget.

In 2018, the budget of Uttar Pradesh was 4.28 lakh crore. We received an investment of 4.68 lakh crore. Despite the pandemic, we have successfully implemented over 4 lakh crore of investment into projects on the ground level. This year we will get more investment than the annual budget, which we plan to use for the development of the state and generating employment for youth. We are talking about over 20 lakh crore.

Is it a stunt ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Is law and order in the state a stunt? Is the infrastructure in the state a stunt ? We believe in transparency when it comes to administration and reimbursement. And if all of these are real, then the investment too is real.

He added, " In the last six years, we have doubled the GDP of Uttar pradesh. We have also doubled the per capita income. In the vision of PM Modi, we will make Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. Investment is an important element for that."