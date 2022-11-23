Invited Late At Inauguration Event, TRS MLA Grabs Govt Official's Collar In Telangana

A video of a Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) leader and Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy has gone viral wherein he is seen grabbing the collar of a government official who happens to be a regional co-ordinator for government Gurukula schools in the state.

According to ANI, citing local reports, the TRS MLA was reportedly unhappy at being invited late to the inauguration of a school which was then inaugurated by the Zilla Parishad chairman. In the video, TRS Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy is seen reportedly expressing his displeasure with Zilla Parishad chairperson Sarita for conducting the school's inauguration ceremony without his presence. In the clip, all of a sudden, the CM KCR-led party leader turned back and grabbed the collar of the regional coordinator of the government Gurukul school.

Meanwhile, speaking on this incident, the police said that they would be able to take any action only if somebody lodges a complaint. "We haven't received any complaint yet. We saw the video that went viral on social media. If anyone lodges a complaint, necessary action will be initiated," Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal SP Ranjan Rathan Kumar said, ANI reported.

Attacking the KCR-led party, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy issue a public apology for manhandling a government official. BJP national vice-president DK Aruna demanded police register a criminal case against the TRS leader for attacking a government official. Aruna also demanded Reddy issue a public apology.

Taking to his Twitter, BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary, Adilabad District, Vasu Ramagiri said, "They are like TRS MLA or street rowdy! Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy at a school opening ceremony where an education official was held by the collar and booed, with the media openly witnessing it! This incident is proof of the anarchic rule of TRS under KCR."

