IPC Section 498A Misuse By Women Unleashes 'legal Terrorism': Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court on Monday quashed two criminal complaints by a woman against her husband and her in-laws while stating that women have unleashed "legal terrorism" by misusing section 498A which intends to safeguard married women from cruelty by her husband or spouse's family members.

Singh-judge Justice Subhendu Samanta noted that the medical evidence and the statements of the witness did not corroborate with the wife’s version of events. "The allegation of physical and mental torture in both cases appears to be general and omnibus. The ingredients of the offence specifically the statement of available witnesses does not disclose any specific prima facie materials by which the present petitioner can be entangled for the offences u/s 498A IPC," the court said.

"CD (Case diary) included a medical prescription wherein no injury in the person of Banashree is found. The statement of available witnesses recorded by the investigating officers are not supporting the case of the complainant regarding the direct evidence of torture," it added.

Justice Samanta said that the legislature enacted the provision of section 498A to strike out the dowry menace from society. "But it is observed in several cases that by misusing of said provision new legal terrorism is unleashed. Harassment and torture enumerated in the definition of security u/s 498A cannot be proved solely by the defacto complainant," the court said.

The bench said that the direct allegation against the husband by the de-facto complainant is merely from the version of the de-facto complainant herself.

"It supports no documentary or medical evidence...The proceeding are instituted only to fulfil personal grudge. Considering the circumstances, I think it necessary to invoke the inherent power of this court to quash the proceedings otherwise the continuation of the criminal proceedings would be tantamount to the abuse of process of court," Justice Samanta said.