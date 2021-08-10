IPCC Report On Climate Change Released; Bhupender Yadav Talks About Emission Cuts

Bhupender Yadav, Union Environment Minister stated that the report on ‘Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science’ is a clarion call for developed nations to implement immediate and steep emission cuts and decarbonisation of their economies. India welcomed the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group 1 contribution to the sixth assessment report ‘Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science’. India also noted that Greenhouse gases (GHG) warming is assessed to be partially offset by aerosol cooling by almost 30%.

The assessment report was released by the IPCC on August 9, Monday. A number of Indian scientists also participated in the preparation of this assessment report. Yadav put out a thread on his Twitter saying, “The report reaffirms India’s position that historical cumulative emissions are the source of the current climate crisis. Our cumulative and per capita emissions are significantly low and far less than the fair share of global carbon budget.”. He added, “India has set up of the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, raised the domestic renewable energy target to 450 GW by 2030 and is putting in place National Hydrogen Mission to fight climate change". Yadav had also said in the beginning of his Twitter thread that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has taken numerous steps to tackle the global problem of climate change and that the country is well on the path of decoupling its emissions from economic growth.

Climate change report by IPCC on greenhouse gas emissions and global carbon budget limit for countries

The report by the IPCC mentioned that carbon dioxide has been and will continue to be the dominant cause of global warming. This was said in reference to all greenhouse gas emissions scenarios. The report has an interactive atlas as well. The report stated that developed countries have exceeded much more than their fair share of the global carbon bdget. The release said, "Reaching a net zero alone is not enough, as it is the cumulative emissions up to a net zero that determine the temperature that is reached. This has been amply borne out in the IPCC report. It vindicates India's position that historical cumulative emissions are the source of the climate crisis that the World faces today,". The official release added further,

"India notes that the climate change is impacting the South Asian Monsoons. The report brings out that the monsoon rainfall is expected to intensify in all ranges of the projected scenarios. The Intensity and frequency of heavy rainfall events are projected to be on the rise. India notes that the rising temperature will lead to increased frequency and intensity of extreme events including heat waves and heavy rainfall."

