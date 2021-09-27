IPL 2021: Betting Racket Busted In Indore, Five Bookies Sent To Police Custody

Five people were arrested for allegedly accepting bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 cricket matches. Dharmendra Sargayya, Sub Inspector, Tilak Nagar Police Station, Indore, said, "Five persons have been arrested for allegedly accepting bets on IPL 2021 matches that took place between the teams of Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals."

The police recovered Rs 2,500, twenty mobile phones, one laptop, and other communication equipment worth Rs 2.50 lakh from their possession, according to Sub Inspector Sargayya. The five people arrested were friends who had rented the place a day before their arrest, SI Sargayya said. "In our investigation, it has been found that all the five arrested had private jobs but, their economic condition deteriorated during the COVID-19 pandemic," added the police official.

IPL Betting Racket Busted in Goa

On Thursday night and Friday, the Vasco Police Station in South Goa broke a betting racket. The gang, who were allegedly involved in illicit betting on the outcome of IPL matches, were apprehended and taken into custody by police. Six suspects were being questioned by the police.

"Two laptops, several mobile phones, two improvised devices connected with mobile phones for receiving phone calls, one television set, and other material have been seized from the accused persons during the raid," the police informed.

Officials informed that one of the six suspects was from Rajasthan, and the others were from Nagpur. "They have been engaging in this illicit activity since 19 September 2021," police said.

Bookies held in connection with IPL betting racket in Mumbai

Earlier in May, three bookies were detained by Mumbai Police from St. Regis, the hotel that was housing the Rajasthan Royals team. After obtaining information from the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), the Mumbai Police made the arrest.

The three accused, Ayushi Kesarkar, Chetan Salecha, and Parvesh Bafna ran a betting network from the same hotel where the Rajasthan Royals were staying during their Mumbai leg. The bookies also attempted to contact the players and support staff but were unable to do so due to rigorous bio-bubble laws. These attempts alerted ACU officers, who quickly notified Mumbai's police commissioner to investigate the situation.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: BCCI/IPL/ANI)