IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar unearths reason behind Ravi Ashwin’s poor performances in T20

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has said the reason behind Ravichandran Ashwin’s poor performances in the shortest format of the game is that he doesn’t bowl turning balls and that he tries too many variations. Manjrekar, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said that Ashwin’s struggles in limited-overs cricket pertain to his decision of not bowling off-spinners. Manjrekar added that the Delhi Capitals (DC) leggie gets so busy trying too many variations to control the outflow of runs that he hardly bowls the off-spinner, which is his key delivery in red-ball cricket.

'Ashwin doesn't stick to strengths'

Manjrekar mentioned Ashwin’s teammate Amit Mishra, who, he said, sticks to strengths and tries to get the ball to turn. Manjrekar said that Mishra’s determination to bowl off-spinner in T20 cricket makes him effective with the ball. The cricketer-turned commentator said that when Ashwin bowls in white-ball cricket, he tries too many variations in order to stop the leakage of runs, which doesn’t give him the returns because that is not his strength, adding “his strength is bowling off-spinners”.

During Delhi’s match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, Ashwin bowled 4 overs and conceded 47 runs at an economy of 11.75. He also took the wicket of Moeen Ali, but not before the English all-rounder hit him all around the park. Both Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina took Ashwin for a ride as the duo kept hitting the spinner for boundaries at regular intervals. On the other hand, Mishra bowled 3 overs and gave 27 runs at an economy of 9.00. Mishra did not take a single wicket in the game.

Manjrekar said that the balls Ashwin bowled to Raina and Ali were not bad at all, it is just that the Chennai batsmen played some wonderful shots. The former cricketer, however, added the Ashwin that fans see in white-ball cricket is not the same as Test cricket.

(Image Credit: PTI/BCCI)