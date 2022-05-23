IPL 2022: Kolkata Metro To Run 2 Special Midnight Services On May 24 And 25

Kolkata Metro will operate two extra services for the IPL matches on the midnight of May 24 and 25. They will ply in both directions and stop at all stations. "One pair of additional services to be run on both sides will ply at 00.00 hrs. from Esplanade Station towards Dakshineshwar and Kavi Subhash Stations after the T-20 matches. The ticket counters will remain open only for the sale of smart cards and tokens. The first train service will run from Esplanade at 00.00 hrs, to reach Dakshineshwar at 00.33 hrs. The second service will depart from Esplanade at 00.00, which will arrive Kavi Subhash at 00.33hrs."

First qualifier and eliminator to be played at Eden Gardens

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the itinerary for the play-offs. The first qualifier and the eliminator of the IPL 2022 playoffs will be played at the Eden Gardens on May 24 and 25 respectively. All these matches will be played with 100% crowd capacity.

The second qualifier and the final of the tournament will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be preceded by a closing ceremony, where Bollywood personalities Ranveer Singh and A R Rahman are scheduled to perform marking the celebrations of the completion of the 75th year of Indian independence.

Gujarat Titans to play Rajasthan Royals on May 24, in the first qualifier

The first qualifier of IPL-2022 will be played between the Gujarat Titans, who are playing their maiden IPL, and 2008 IPL winner Rajasthan Royals. It was the inaugural year of the IPL. Gujarat Titans was the first team to get selected for the playoffs after gaining the number one spot in the league stage. The Rajasthan Royals was the third team to qualify for the playoffs defeating Chennai Super Kings on May 20 and finished second on the points table due to a superior run-rate leaving Lucknow Super Giants behind and bagging the second spot to play the second qualifier.

LSG versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator on May 25

The match will be played at the Eden Gardens on May 25. While LSG ended up second on the points table due to a better run rate, the RCB was able to hold on to the fourth spot, courtesy Mumbai Indians, who defeated Delhi Capitals in their last league game by five wickets, which pushed RCB into the fourth spot.

IPL 2022 Play-Offs Schedule:

Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals – 7:30 PM Tue, 24th May (Kolkata)

Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 7:30 PM Wed, 25th May (Kolkata)

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator – 7:30 PM Fri, 27th May (Ahmedabad)

FINAL: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2 – 8 PM Sun, 29th May (Ahmedabad)

Image: PTI, EDEN GARDENS/KOLKATA/Twitter