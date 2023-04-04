IPL 2023: Delhi Metro Extends Timings Of Its Last Trains On Match Days; Details Here

The Delhi Metro will be extending timings of its last trains by about 30-45 minutes on all corridors, except the Airport Line, on IPL match days at the Arun Jaitely Stadium here, officials said on Monday.

The Arun Jaitely Stadium (Ferozshah Kotla Ground) is adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station that falls on the Violet Line spanning Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh.

The Delhi Metro said in a statement, "The DMRC will be extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines (except the Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly." The matches are on April 4, 11, 20, and 29; and May 6, 13 and 20, it said.

The additional train trips beyond normal timings are planned in such a way that they will provide connecting service to all directions from interchange stations of Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok and Lajpat Nagar, officials said.

Additional token vending machines, pre-vended token counters and staff will also be deployed at Delhi Gate metro station for facilitating passengers on the match days, they said.