IPL Player Vikas Tokas Accuses Delhi Police Of Assault, Police Terms Charge 'baseless'

Alleging Delhi Police of assault, Indian Premier League (IPL) player Vikas Tokas on Friday said that some police personnel stopped his car on Wednesday and asked for Rs 2000 for not wearing a mask. Later, when he refused to pay the fine, the police assaulted him. However, the police have denied allegations terming them 'baseless'. According to the player, he sustained injuries as the police punched him, however, the security official said that the bowler sustained injuries during their attempt to bring him to the police station.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Delhi’s Bhikaji Cama Place area when Vikas was stopped at a barricade.

Vikas Tokas alleges Delhi Police of abuse:

“On Jan 26, some police personnel stopped my car and asked for Rs 2000 alleging that I wasn’t wearing a mask. When I countered them they sat inside my car, abused me. One of them was Puran Meena who punched me. They took me to the Police station alleging that I was fleeing with a rifle.”, he added.

Delhi Police alleges cricketer of misbehaving with officials

“On Republic Day2022, Vikas Tokas was stopped for checking and was not wearing a mask in a public place but instead of cooperating, he arrogantly started misbehaving, asking how a constable rank official dared to stop a national-level cricket player”, stated DCP South West Gaurav Sharma.

According to the police, Tokas tried to flee away when he was accidentally hit near the eye.

"He was taken to Police station, where he and his father-in-law gave an apology in writing; was set free but is now making false complaints. No police personnel assaulted him”, DCP added.

The DCP mentioned that when Vikas was brought to the police station, his father-in-law, who was himself a former sub-inspector in Delhi Police, also apologised in writing, after which Vikas was released.

On the other hand, Vikas Tokas said that he admitted his mistake for not wearing the mask but refused to pay the fine after which the police personnel assaulted him. He alleged that one policeman Pooran Meena assaulted him on the way and also threatened to implicate him in a false case. The player was going from the house of a fellow cricket player to his residence in Mohammadpur around 12 noon on January 26.

(With ANI inputs)