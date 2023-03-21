IPS Basant Rath Gets 'death Threats' Over Getting Domicile In J&K; Files Police Complaint

Basant Rath, IPS officer of J&K Cadre, who is presently under suspension has written to Jammu and Kashmir Police over a threat he has received on the microblogging site Twitter after he posted his “Domicile”- Jammu and Kashmir’s residence certificate on social media.

In his complaint, Rath has written that he and his family has got threats soon after he posted his domicile certificate on Twitter. He added that particular social media handle is exhorting the followers to target Basant and his family.



2000 batch IPS officer Basant Rath has tendered his resignation, the approval of which is awaited, and has said that he will be contesting upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 on the ticket on Bhartiya Janta Party.