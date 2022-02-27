IPS Officer Rashmi Shukla Slapped With FIR On 'illegal' Phone Tapping Of Maharashtra Netas

Amid the ongoing faceoff between the MVA government and BJP over the misuse of central agencies, the Pune Police registered an FIR against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for allegedly illegally tapping the phones of key Maharashtra politicians. As per reports, she has been booked under Section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act. Speaking to the media on this case, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil explained that action was taken against her on the basis of a report submitted by a committee comprising former DGP Sanjay Pandey, the state intelligence commissioner and the additional CP (special branch).

It had initiated a probe into instances of illegal phone tapping during Devendra Fadnavis' tenure as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. According to Walse Patil, Shukla tapped the phones of leaders such as Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh. A former State Intelligence Commissioner, the IPS officer is currently on central deputation and is serving as the additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force in Hyderabad.

Reacting to the FIR, Patole also held Fadnavis responsible for the phone tapping as he handled the Home portfolio back them. Taking to Twitter, he opined, "The Supreme Court has ruled that the Home Secretary's permission is mandatory for phone tapping. Therefore, the then Home Minister was also involved in the case of illegal tapping of our phones. The role of Fadnavis as the then Home Minister should also be investigated".

HC quashes Rashmi Shukla's plea

On December 15, 2021, the Bombay High Court quashed Shukla's plea to quash the FIR on the leaking of confidential information about police postings in Maharashtra and to alternatively transfer the probe to the CBI. The Cyber Crime Police Station in Mumbai had registered a case against unknown persons on March 26, 2021, alleging that her confidential letter to the DGP and other sensitive material concerning the police force was illegally obtained and supplied to an unauthorized person. As per the police, this constituted offences under the Indian Telegraph Act, Information Technology Act and the Official Secrets Act.

In the aforesaid letter, the IPS officer had revealed that she received complaints of a network of "brokers"- individuals with political connections ensuring desired postings for police officers in an exchange for "massive monetary compensation". Opining that there is highly incriminating evidence against a number of individuals in this activity, she attached a detailed report in this regard. The letter also called for the report to be immediately brought to the notice of the CM as it casts aspersion on the credibility and functioning of the government.