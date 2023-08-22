IPS Officer Shares Viral Image Of Money Pinned To Answer Sheets To Pass Exams

We have many times heard stories about students trying to bribe the teachers by sticking notes inside their answer sheets, in a desperate endeavour to score passing marks in the exam. Such conduct has unfortunately become common in the country.

An Indian Police Service officer Arun Bothra recently shared a picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, which has gone viral. It shows currency notes of Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500 which were found inside the answer sheets of the students who appeared in the board examination. The IPS officer claimed that he received the picture from one of the evaluators.

The money was tucked inside the answer sheet by the students with a request to pass them in the board examination. The post has brought the unfortunate reality of students trying to bribe teachers to the fore, inviting a plethora of reactions on the internet.

On X, the IPS officer wrote, "Pic sent by a teacher. These notes were kept inside answer sheets of a board exam by students with a request to give them passing marks. Tells a lot about our students, teachers and the entire educational system."

Netizens react to X post

While the post triggered numerous reactions, some teachers shared similar experiences and others expressed their deep displeasure.

A user wrote, “This has happened to me at least thrice during my paper correction days! To colleagues too even 20 years ago. The money is usually accompanied by a sad story narration instead of answers to exam questions. Needless to say, such students usually fail."

Another user commented, "How funny. But kudos to them for not getting carried away. Our nation is great because we have more such souls."