IPS Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Appointed As New CBI Director; Appointment Letter Accessed

In a breaking development, IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday. The 1985 batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, who has also served as the former Mumbai Police Commissioner as well as former DGP of Maharashtra, is the current Director-General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The Appointments Commitee of the Cabinet approved the panel's recommendation to appoint Subodh Kumar Jaiswal as the new CBI Director for a period of two years from the date he takes charge.

Earlier, three names - Kumar Rajesh Chandra, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, and VSK Kaumudi - were shortlisted to decide who would be CBI's new Director. The panel, which was headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also had two members-Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. Prior to the appointment of Subodh Kumar Kaiswal, Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was holding the charge of the director. Sinha was given the additional charge after the retirement of Rishi Kumar Shukla in February after a two-year tenure. In total, over 100 officers from the 1984-87 batches were considered by the committee.