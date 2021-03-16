IPU President Pacheco Addresses India's Parliament; Hails Country's Covid-19 Response

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday welcomed the Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Duarte Pacheco on the dais of the Central Hall of the Indian Parliament, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers who were present. In his address, Pacheco acknowledged "Mr. Prime Minister with your leadership and concrete action, India has achieved huge social and economic presence." He said, "India and Portugal share a relationship that is 500 years old and we are not just friends, but brothers."

'India proactively responded to Covid-19 under Narendra Modi's Prime Ministership'

The IPU chairman said that India has set an example to the world in Covid-19, by dealing with the coronavirus with courage and planned actions. House speaker Om Birla said, "Under the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi, India has proactively responded to the pandemic and we have developed our capacity that we are now using for global good, so the world can fight Covid-19."



The two dignitaries spoke on select major issues that are of concern to most nations across the world. Birla promoting pro-democracy dialogue said that India has been associated with the IPU since 1949 where the global body has also seen two Indians as its president, Birla recalled. He asserted, "The Indian parliament is always open for dialogues to solve global issues. India is working on strengthening democracy at the grass-root level. The smooth shift of power is our tradition and shows our democratic commitment," Birla added.



Portugal supports India for a permanent seat in UN: Pacheco



Pachecho reiterated "India and IPU can work together as India defends democracy. India is the largest democracy globally and is aiming to be more inclusive with more young people and women in the parliament," the IPU chairman said as he added that "Portugal supports India for a permanent seat in the United Nations." He complimented that 'India should achieve its place which it should have in all international levels.'



Pacheco further said that "IPU knows democracy is like an 'elf, sometimes we forget it, but its always there." He stressed that Portugal is with India in facing issues like terrorism, poverty, and corruption while he also said "IPU defends democracy for all and discusses global problem to find solutions for the world."