Iqbal Mirchi's Dubai Properties Worth Rs. 203 Crore Attached By ED; Pictures Accessed

The Enforcement Directorate has attached 15 properties of gangster Iqbal Mirchi some of which are in Dubai. Mirchi was alleged to be the right-hand man of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in drug trafficking and extortion crimes.

Republic TV has accessed exclusive pictures of the properties, one of which includes a hotel named Midwest Hotel and 14 other commercial and residential properties. Sources say the total worth of these properties is Rs 203 crore, which is beyond already attached properties of about Rs 573 crore.

In December 2019, the agency had filed a chargesheet against Mirchi, his wife, sons Asif and Junaid, and 13 other individuals alleging that the gangster had brought properties in India and abroad using wealth earned through illegal activities. Memon and her sons were named as the top three accused in the case. According to the ED, they were the beneficiaries of the assets earned by Mirchi through the proceeds of crime.

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai on June 9 issued non-bailable warrants against Mirchi's wife Hajra Memon and his two sons in a money laundering case.

Involvement in narcotics smuggling

In the chargesheet, it has been alleged that Mirchi sold the properties earned through ill-gotten wealth for redevelopment later. Mirchi, terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's aide reportedly purchased three properties- Sea View, Marium Lodge, and Rabia Mansion in Worli in 1986. The agency has highlighted Mirchi's years-long involvement in narcotics smuggling and extortion. It listed 8 cases registered against him to prove his involvement in criminal activities since 1984. A case filed in 1994 was taken as the base case to commence a money-laundering inquiry against him.

The ED also named DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan and RKW Developers in its 12,000-page chargesheet. Meanwhile, the agency sealed the 3rd and 4th floors of Ceejay House in Mumbai which were allegedly linked to Iqbal Mirchi's family. Republic TV ran a series of investigative reports revealing that Sunblink Real Estate Private Ltd was involved in developing properties in Mumbai for Mirchi. The aforesaid company received loans from an NBFC to the tune of Rs.2,186 crores. Republic TV accessed certain documents which indicated that the NBFC in question could be DHFL.

