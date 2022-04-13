Iqbal Singh Lalpura assumes charge as NCM chairperson after being re-nominated

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura assumed charge as the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities on Wednesday after being re-nominated to the post.

Lalpura had resigned as the chairperson of the commission earlier this year after being fielded by the BJP from Punjab's Rupnagar constituency in the assembly polls. Subsequently, he lost the assembly polls.

Lalpura has assumed charge as the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities here after being re-nominated as Chairperson vide Ministry of Minority Affairs notification dated April 12, an official statement said.

During his previous term as the NCM chairperson, he worked tirelessly for the welfare of all the minorities with a focused approach to ensure that their grievances are addressed and they avail the benefits of the welfare schemes run by the government, the statement said. PTI ASK ZMN

