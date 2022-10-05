Iran Actor Mandana Karimi Goes Dark Under Pressure After Lone Mumbai Protest Against Hijab

The ongoing Anti-Hijab revolution in Iran has reached India's shores as an Iranian actor staged a lone protest in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai. The actor, Mandana Karimi, dressed in black attire was seen standing in the streets of Mumbai with a placard in her hands in solidarity with the women of Iran. Later, more people were seen joining her in the protest. However, it's clear she was largely disregarded by her peers and has now made her account private.

This comes a day after an Iraqi-born Swedish politician chopped off her hair during a European Parliament debate in a bid to extend support to the Iranian women who are carrying out massive anti-government demonstrations in Iran. It's perhaps significant to note that Karimi's peers from the Indian film industry have thus far steered clear from taking any stand on the anti-Hijab revolution, even though a related controversy has also been ongoing in India.

As per reports, the actor, Mandana Karimi, is now being pressurised and has made her social media account private after sharing a 17-minute-long video of her solo protest. She also alleged that the Bollywood actors have denied support to her with varying degrees of indifference and excuses.

A massive anti-hijab revolution has broken out in Iran after women came out in large numbers to protest against the death of a 22-year-old named Mahsa Amini who lost her life in custody after being detained by the official moral police, formally known as the Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrol). The furious women protesters were seen cutting their hair and burning hijabs in a bid to fight back against the mandatory veiling of women. The women have united against what they say is a gender apartheid regime and are demanding their basic rights.

Removing the hijab is a punishable offence in Iran since 1979, the year of the Iran revolution. This mandatory dress code is applicable to all nationalities and religions, not just Iranian Muslims, and requires women to conceal their hair and neck with a headscarf. On several occasions, women have protested against the regressive law on social media platforms and in public places.

22-yr-old dies in custody of Iran's official moral police

Mahsa Amini was on a visit to Tehran with her family when she was detained by the specialist police unit. After a while, she suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to hospital with the cooperation of the emergency services, as per local media. However, Amini's family said that she was normal before the arrest with no pre-existing heart conditions.

"Unfortunately, she died and her body was transferred to the medical examiner's office," reported ANI. The announcement came a day after Tehran police confirmed Amini had been detained with other women for "instruction" about the rules.

A human rights activist who spoke to Amini's family stated that the police forced the 22-year-old inside the police vehicle. Her brother Kiarash tried to intervene but was stopped by the police and told that his sister is being taken to the police station for one hour of re-education. Waiting outside the station for her sister's release, Kiarash saw her sister being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Following the death of the 22-year-old woman, a debate has sparked against the "morality police" in the Islamic Republic and blown the issue globally. During the funeral ceremony of the victim, some protesters gathered in front of the governor’s building, chanting slogans, which prompted Iranian police to fire tear gas to disperse the protestors. Though the government or police said there were no injuries that took place in the protest, several videos of people facing grave injuries surfaced on social media platforms. Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered the interior minister to open an inquiry into the case.

