Iran & World Powers 'closer Than Ever' To Reviving 2015 Nuclear Deal, Says Iranian FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Wednesday stated that they are closer than ever to renewing a 2015 nuclear agreement. During a press conference in Damascus, he said that if the United States acts pragmatically, they are ready to have foreign ministers from the nuclear deal's joint committee meeting in Vienna to finalise the accord. He claimed that they believe that they are closer to a deal in Vienna today "than we have ever been".

Amirabdollahian stated that to reach a final agreement, they have sent their most recent proposals to the United States via the European Union's Coordinator. He also claimed that they would not break any of their red lines, according to the local report. The discussions were on the verge of reaching an agreement earlier until Russia sought guarantees regarding trade with Iran that would undermine the West's response to invasion of Ukraine.

Year of tense negotiations between Tehran and Western countries

If a deal is reached, it will be the end of nearly a year of tense negotiations between Tehran and Western countries, despite repeated declarations from both sides implying that a deal was on the verge of being reached only to be derailed by new obstacles. However, despite Amirabdollahian's statement, Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani earlier cautioned that being "near the finish line" doesn't guarantee to cross it, according to Radio Free Europe.

In 2015, Iran and the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, and China inked a historic agreement. In exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme, it permitted sanctions to be eased. But in May 2018, then US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement, claiming that the parameters were insufficient to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and to penalise Tehran for allegedly supporting extremist activities in the region. Trump also reinstated Iran's harsh economic sanctions.

Iran has continuously denied that it is pursuing nuclear weapons

Meanwhile, Iran has continuously dismissed that it is pursuing nuclear weapons, claiming that the programme is for civilian purposes, and it has denied supporting extremists. Since Washington's withdrawal, Iran has broken the deal's terms and demanded that the US eliminate its sanctions before it rejoins the agreement.

Image: AP