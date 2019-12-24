Iran-India Call For 'regional Stability' & Immediate Clampdown Against 'terror Backing'

Iran and India jointly called for an immediate resolution to put an end to all support to terror sanctuaries. During the 19th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting in Tehran, Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "both sides shared concerns at the grave threat posed by terrorism and called for an immediate end to all support to terror sanctuaries". The Joint Commission meeting was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

In an apparent reference to Iran and India's neighbour--Pakistan, the statement further read that Iran agreed that the "state aid, abetment, and support to terrorism should be condemned." Both Pakistani neighbours--India and Afghanistan have accused Islamabad of refuging terror organisation including the Afghan Taliban, the Haqqani network and other outfits that have often perpetrated attacks in both the countries. Iran too has accused Pakistan-based terror outfits like Jaish al-Adl of carrying out attacks in the Islamic republic. "Both sides expressed support for efforts to maintain peace, security, and stability in the region," the statement further said.

Iran-Pakistan relations

Taking a leaf out of India's book, Iran in March 2019 had warned to act against Islamabad for its terror proxies, since the state fails to act against them. Amid elevating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad over the ghastly Pulwama terror attack, Hassan Rouhani's government and armed forces have called to act against the terror groups harboured within the borders of Pakistan. On February 13, a day before the Pulwama terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohamed that martyred 40 CRPF soldiers, a suicide bomber attacked an Army bus in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan Province, bordering Pakistan, killing 27 members of the elite Revolutionary Guards. (IRGC).

General Qassem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force issued a rigid warning to the Pakistani government and its installed Prime Minister, Imran Khan blaming the country of arousing unrest. It accused the country of overlooking the Jaish al-Adl terror group, which claimed responsibility for the attack.

During the Joint Commission meeting on Sunday, India and Iran agreed to accelerate work on the strategic Chabahar project. The Chabahar port -- jointly being developed by India, Iran, and Afghanistan -- is considered a gateway to golden opportunities for trade with central Asian nations by the three countries. The port on the energy-rich nation's southern coast is easily accessible from India's western coast and is increasingly seen as a counter to Pakistan's Gwadar Port, which is being developed with Chinese investment and is located at a distance of around 80-km from Chabahar. Threatened by the Chahbahar port, Pakistan has often seen it as a channel to counter China-Pakistan's Gwardor port. The Iran-Pakistan relationship is often outlying Islamabad's relationship with the United States, India, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia.

Initially, in 1965, Iran backed Pakistan with material and moral support in its war against India, however, the Pakistan-Iran relations were affected after the US-allied with Pakistan during the Afghan-Soviet war in 1979-1980. The gap further widened with Pakistan's proximity with the Saudi Kingdom, arch-rival of Tehran and it's backing to the US' 'war against terror' in Afghanistan. Pakistan's pro-Taliban approach in the region brought India-Iran closer, putting Iran and Pakistan in opposing camps.

