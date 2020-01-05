Iran-US Tensions: Further Escalations May Affect India's Exports, Says FIEO

Further escalation in the tension between the US and Iran will have implications on India's exports to the Persian Gulf nation, apex exporters body FIEO said on Sunday. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said so far exporters have not flagged any concerns related to exports to Iran.

"However, if the tensions will continue, it may have an effect on India's exports to Iran," he said. He added that due to existing trade sanctions on Iran, Iranian shipping lines are only taking Indian consignments to that country. Iran is a key trading partner of India. Its major exports to India are oil, fertilizers, and chemicals, while it imports cereals, tea, coffee, basmati rice, spices, and organic chemicals, among others.

India's exports to the Persian Gulf nation in 2018-19 were worth USD 3.51 billion (about Rs 24,920 crore), while imports were valued at USD 13.52 billion (about Rs 96,000 crore). The trade imbalance is mainly because of India's import of oil from Iran. Both countries are holding negotiations for a bilateral preferential trade agreement (PTA) to increase trade.

Unlike a free trade pact, where two trading partners significantly reduce or eliminate duties on a maximum number of goods traded between them, PTA involves the removal of duties on certain identified products. FIEO had earlier said that Iran holds huge export opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, chemicals, machinery, pharmaceuticals, paper, and paper products, man-made fiber and filament yarn and essential oils.

US-Iran tensions

Tensions between the US and Iran flared after the killing of IRGC commander General Soleimani on the directives of Donald Trump. As the White House and the Pentagon confirmed the death of Iran's powerful military head, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed "harsh vengeance."

The airstrike also killed Iraqi Shia militia Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The attack came in retaliation to the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad this week. In the aftermath of the attack, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei declared three days of mourning for Soleimani, and, threatened the US saying "a harsh retaliation is waiting." In a similar tone, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that Iran will take "revenge" against the US.

Soon after, the impact was seen on the oil prices that jumped over 4% on Friday after the senior Iranian and Iraqi military officials were killed. The US urged its citizens to 'immediately' leave Iraq citing "heightened tensions in Iraq and the region." Further, Israel put its military on high-alert. The attack drew condemnation from Syria as it called the act a "treacherous, criminal American aggression". While pro-Hezbollah newspaper in Lebanon said called it a "war." The attack drew condemnation from Syria as it called the act a "treacherous, criminal American aggression". While pro-Hezbollah newspaper in Lebanon said called it a "war."

(With AP inputs)

