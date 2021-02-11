Iraninan FM Thanks India For Greetings On Islamic Revolution's Anniversary

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday thanked India after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Zarif expressed that he looks forward to continuing to work with India to further grow the bilateral relations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted:

Expressing his gratitude towards India and the Union Minister S Jaishankar, he tweeted, "Many thanks to you my friend and the people and Government of India. I look forward to continuing to work with you to further strengthen our bilateral relations".

On February 10, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended Greetings to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, stating that India deeply values the close relationship between the two countries and confident about the ties. Jaishankar tweeted, "Greetings to FM @JZarif and the Government & people of Iran on the Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Deeply value our close ties. Confident that our relations will continue to grow."

What is the Iranian Islamic Revolution?

People of Iran, on February 11, celebrated the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. In 1979, Iran started a movement to replace Pahlavi dynasty under US-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The movement was led under Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (a revolutionary leader) to attain an Islamic republic in the country. The revolt was highly supported by the leftist organisations, Islamists and majorly led by the students. The protesters burned the popular Rex Cinema during the protest which turned out to be the turning point for the Shah. After this the Shah fled the country and Ruhollah Khomeini established the Islamic republic.

After the revolution, Iran faced a severe financial crisis which resulted in the exile of many countrymen. After the new government formed and the theocratic-republican constitution implemented, situations changed at a good speed. US-Iran relations worsened under former US President Donald Trump’s leadership. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani earlier said in a statement, “In the past two years, America has put so much pressure on our beloved people, on all of our trade, all of our exports, all of our imports, and all of the country's needs, to exhaust the patience of our people.”

