IRB Constable In Goa Arrested For Stalking And Harassing Woman

An Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable had been detained by Mapusa Police after reportedly outraging a woman's modesty and threatening to harm her husband, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

IRB constable Suraj Shailendra Saxena and his accomplice Babit Naik allegedly stalked a woman from Bardez-North Goa on September 1 in an effort to establish personal contact with her, according to a complaint filed with the Mapusa police station, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi.

She claimed that he followed her on purpose, continued to use profane language towards her and her husband, and threatened them with severe repercussions, according to the police officer.

Following the receipt of the complaint, an FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 504, 354-D, 509, and 506(ii), the ANI reported.

Following the allegation, the accused personnel was detained by Mapusa Police on Wednesday. The other suspect is currently being sought out.

The Police Department will also file a report against the aforementioned IRB constable of participating in such an offence.

According to officials, a further inquiry is being conducted under the direction of North Nidhin Valsan, IPS, the Superintendent of Police.

(With ANI inputs)