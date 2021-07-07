IRCTC Conducts Char Dham Yatra As COVID-19 Cases Drop Across The Country

In September, the Indian Railways will run a special train that will visit numerous popular tourist spots, including the Char Dham—Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarkadhish, due to a decrease in coronavirus cases across the country.

IRCTC has introduced another highly popular pilgrimage circuit "Chardham Yatra" by "Dekho Apna Desh" Deluxe AC Tourist Train, following the immense popularity and success of the "Shri Ramayana Yatra" train run on the Ramayana circuit.

.According to a press release, the 16-day tour will depart from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station on September 18, 2021, and will include stops in Badrinath, Mana Village (near the Chinese border), Narsingha Temple (Joshimath), Rishikesh, Jagannath Puri, Konark Sun Temple, Chandrabhaga beach, Rameshwaram, Dhanushkodi, and Dwarkadhish, including Nagesh

What are the features of this special train?

On this tour, guests will travel around 8500 kilometres. Two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, and a foot massager are just a few of the amazing amenities of the State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train.

The train is fully air-conditioned and offers two types of accommodations: first-class and second-class. CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach have been added to the train's security features.

IRCTC has launched this unique tourist train in support of the government of India's "Dekho Apna Desh" initiative to boost domestic tourism, starting at Rs. 78,585 per person. The package price includes train travel in AC classes, deluxe hotel accommodations, all meals, all transfers and sightseeing in AC cars (except in hilly areas), travel insurance, and IRCTC Tour Manager services.

Aside from that, the IRCTC will offer all travellers a safety package that includes face masks, hand gloves, and hand sanitiser.

The state government had earlier said that it would issue pilgrimage instructions for individuals from three areas. The three districts from which pilgrims were permitted were Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag, according to government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal. Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri are four Hindu pilgrimage sites in the state.

Guests aged 18 and up must also receive at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Additional COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Uttarakhand areas along the Chardham Yatra route. The districts of Chamoli, Uttarakashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Pauri have been given supplementary vaccine quotas by Former CM Tirath Singh Rawat ahead of the start of the Chardham Yatra.