IRCTC Down: Technical Glitch Leaves Users Helpless, Here's How To Book Train Tickets

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Tuesday announced that the ticketing service will not be available on the IRCTC site or application owing to technical issues.

Taking to the microblogging site, IRCTC tweeted that the technical team of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) will be resolving the technical glitch.

The Tweet further notified that tickets for the Indian railways can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip, Goibibo, and other similar platforms.

Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue.



Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

IRCTC further added that, "We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed."

On logging into the IRCTC website, a message appeared saying: "Due to maintenance activity e-ticketing service is not available. Please try later. For cancellation/file TDR, please call at customer care no. 14646,0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 OR MAIL AT etickets@irctc.co.in."

Over 15 lakh reserved Railway tickets are booked daily, out of which nearly 80% tickets are booked via IRCTC.

Where to book tickets?

Tickets can be booked via alternative platforms. B2C firms like Amazon and MakeMyTrip are integrated with the IRCTC business to provide reserved e-ticketing services to customers.