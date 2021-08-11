IRCTC Resumes Catering Services After Long Haul: Here's How You Can Book Your Meals

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, many services have been halted, including the catering services in the Indian railways. Railways are the lifeline of the country, since people on a large scale commute through railways. The latest announcement by IRCTC, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Cooperation has come as a sigh of relief for people who love to commute by trains. IRCTC on Monday, August 9 announced that the catering services will be resumed on trains. In a recent tweet, IRCTC wrote, “No more going #hungry on the train when you have access to #IRCTCEcatering! order your #favourites for a long or short #journey in just a few #swipes & get them #delivered to your #train #seat/berth. Details: http://ecatering.irctc.co.in / download #IRCTC ‘Food On Track’ app/call 1323”



Earlier to mitigate the spread of the ferocious COVID-19, the catering services were halted, but now as vaccination against COVID-19 has paced up and things have become better, the Railways cooperation has now resumed the services again. Since Indian Railways are one of the largest railways networks in the world, and the only mode of transportation in the country that reaches farthest destinations, so people who travel long distances needs food catering and assistance.

Here’s how you can easily order food from IRCTC eCatering:

Go to https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/ to access the IRCTC's eCatering website.

Enter your PNR number, which is ten digits long.

You can choose your IRCTC meal from a range of cafés, outlets, and fast service restaurants depending on the train you're taking.

Place your order and choose your payment method. You have the option of paying online or with cash on delivery.

Finally, your IRCTC meal will be brought to your seat.



More than 500 eateries are listed on the IRCTC eCatering website, including Domino's, Comesum, Zoop, Railrestro, Relfood, Garg Rajdhani online food, Yatri's, and Rail Recipe. IRCTC has also released a new E-catering app, which is available on Google Play and iTunes. Earlier last month, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to the microblogging platform to announce the resumption of 32 pairs of trains including Garib Rath Express, Shabe Punjab, Taj Superfast Express among others.

Image: PTI